The Welcome Inn has been ordered closed by city code enforcement officers and the last tenant was moved out on June 20.
Taft Chief of Police Damon McMinn said last week the building at 130 Kern Street was red-tagged due to “numerous code violations.”
It was also the site of frequent calls for police.
McMinn said the has been no management on site for a while.
In addition, the building is in property tax default and can be sold by the Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector on July 1 unless back taxes are paid or an installment system has been arranged.
According to the county, $8,886.91 in back taxes is owed.
