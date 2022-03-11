The city is buying a big chunk of real estate in the downtown area.
Last week the Taft City Council approved the purchase of the former Taft Chevrolet property on the 500 block of North and Kern Street.
The land includes the dealership its self which cover almost half of the south side of the 500 block of North, almost the entire north side of the block and parcels on the 500 block of Kern.
The city is paying $700,000 for 10 parcels.
The money comes from an insurance payment covering the loss of the Midway-Sunset Trading Post on Sept. 30.
A city staff report said investing the money in downtown economic development would give the community the best return on the the money
City Manager Craig Jones cited several reasons for the purchase.
He said the city has been criticized for not paying enough attention to the city's traditional downtown as it tries to develop the Rails to Trails property, the city can now have a voice in how the property is used and the downtown potential outweighs potential development on the far east end of the Rials to Trails Property.
The insurance money wouldn't cover the rebuild cost to replace the destroyed building, and another warehouse building isn;'t in the plans for the land anyway.
Jones said he's optimistic that the land will be attractive to development.
"It's a desirable corner," he said. Part of the property fronts on the 500 block of kern, another part on the 300 block of Sixth.
Aside from some accessibility issues, the former Taft Chevrolet building has no structural issues, either.
It has been used as headquarters for the 2015 and 2021 Oildorado celebrations
Included in the purchase is the old Dykes-Johnson Medical Building on north.
Jones said it has been heavily damaged over the years by transients and may have to be demolished.
