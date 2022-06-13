The Dykes Johnson Medical Building on the 500 block of North Street is going to be demolished.
The Taft City Council approved a bid last week by MAG Engineering to tear down the long-empty building for $28,100.
MAG Engineering was the lowest of five bids, according to a city staff report.
The city obtained the property as part of a purchase of much of the 500 block of North Street from Devinder Bains, the owner of the Taft Chevrolet that once occupied the property.
The building once hosted the medical practices of Dr. J. Dykes Johnson and Dr. John Bitzer but has been vacant for many years.
It has been heavily damaged by vandalism over the years, the city said.
The council also voted to accept the the asbestos abatement work done on the building by another firm in preparation for demolition.
