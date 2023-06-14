Taft is updating its codes to give its code enforcement officers more tools to deal with violations.
At a brief study session, attorney Valerie Escalante Troesh outlined some of the changes that will be brought before the council for approval this summer.
She said the proposed changes are designed to streamline the city’s codes, bring them up to date with new state laws and strengthen enforcement.
Troesh said several areas are targeted -- illegal fireworks, sleeping in cars on public property, storage of personal property on public lands and especially sidewalk vendors.
She said the city currently has no laws covering sidewalk vendors.
“This is a hot topic right now,” Troesh said. “There are a lot of new laws. We are building in those regulations so we can enforce them when necessary.”
She said the proposed regulations will help code enforcement deal better with nuisance abatement and also update the city’s business license process including denial, revocation and suspension, and the appeal process.
The proposed changes will have to be approved twice by the council before they are enacted.
