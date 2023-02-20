The week is starting out sunny and warm but it will soon turn windy and much colder.
So cold there is even a slight chance of snow in the predawn hours Wednesday and again Thursday.
Rain chances will continue trough Friday.
Monday's high is expected to be near 68 with a high on Tuesday in the low 70s
But the winds are expected to start picking up Tuesday afternoon, bringing the drastic change in weather with them.
The wind will increase in the afternoon and peak overnight with sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts to to 45 miles per hour.
Temperatures will drop sharply overnight and there is a 20 percent chance of rain and even a slight chance of snow in the early morning hours Wednesday as temperatures dip into the 30s before dawn.
By Wednesday, the afternoon high will only be around 49 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain through the day.
By the early morning hours on Thursday there is another slight chance of snow showers with lows in the 30s.
Rain chances increase on Thursday and then rain becomes likely Thursday night and Friday. Up to a quarter of an inch is possible on Thursday and as much as a half inch could fall on Friday.
