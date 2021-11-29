Taft's Community Christmas Tree is up.
It's decorated too, and will be lit for the first time on Dec. 4.
A handful of volunteers worked Sunday morning to build the tree, decorate it with ornaments and string lights around it.
Its the culmination of a community-funded project that brought the 16-foot-tall replica tree to the Fifth Street Plaza.
Ed Gaither, organizer of the project, said the tree arrived last week from Texas.
The tree is on a three-foot tall stage and is topped with a three-foot diameter star.
A special tree lighting event "Christmas on the Plaza" is planned for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. and many more events will be held at the tree leading up to Christmas, Gaither said.
This Friday night, Taft Police will be collecting gifts for boys and girls to give away in the annual "Toys for Taft" event
Gaither said there will be a "Santa Shack" with Santa making several appearances as well as local churches getting involved with programs at the tree.
Fundraising for the tree is still ongoing. You can follow it on Facebook at Taft Plaza Tree Lighting Event for more information about events and information on how to donate.
You can also email plazatreefund@yahoo.com for information on how to donate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.