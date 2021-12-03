Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to make an appearance Saturday night when Taft's new Community Christmas Tree is lit up for the first time.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. at the Fifth Street Plaza.
The community -funded tree was put together Sunday morning and volunteers have be working this week to complete the project, including the addition of Santa's Shack where Photos with Santa will be held next week.
Hot chocolate will also be sold at the tree lighting.
"Basically it's a community gathering to bring people together downtown," said Ed Gaither, who led the effort to fund and build the tree.
Many other event will be held at the tree leading up to Christmas, including Photos with Santa, community christmas carols and several meet and greets with Santa
Tonight, Taft Police will be at the Fifth Street Plaza collecting toys for their annual Toys for Taft toy give-way to be held closer to Christmas.
People can drop toys off Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.
