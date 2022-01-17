In an effort to address litter and prevent illegal dumping in Kern County, the Taft community will find more than one way to help on Saturday to beautify their community.
Two clean-up efforts in Taft will provide the opportunity to get rid of residential bulky waste for free and to participate in a community clean-up!
Keep Kern Beautiful (KKB), in partnership with Westside Waste Management, West Side Recreation and Parks District, Taft High School Oil Technology Academy, and the Rotary Club of Taft, invites all residents to join in a community clean-up on Saturday to help beautify the Taft community and empower residents.
The cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.. Meet at the vacant lot at Cedar and Jefferson
For residents who are looking to dispose of their unwanted household items, such as TVs, E-waste, appliances, furniture, and tires, Kern County Public Works will be hosting a bulky waste collection event Saturday, January 22 from 8 a.m.until noon at the Taft Veterans Hall, 218 Taylor St.
Bulky waste includes, but is not limited to, household appliances such as refrigerators and water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics, BBQ grills, and other large household items. Tires will also be accepted during the event by the Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps. All items will be accepted free of charge, and the Salvation Army will also be available to accept donations of items that can be reused.
