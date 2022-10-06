A mental competency hearing has been scheduled for the man arrested on robbery charges in Taft in mid September.
Kern County Superior Court records show a hearing scheduled on Oct. 21 on the competency of Maxmilian Dean Hill. The exam was ordered at a pretrial hearing held last week.
Hill was arrested by Taft Police on Sept. 18 after the responded to a report of a robbery at the Goodwill Store in Pilot Plaza.
Police said the victim and witnesses said Hill entered the store, demanded free property, then struck and employee and forced his way out of the store.
Hill has been held on $25,000 bail since his arrest and is currently at the Kern County Sheriff's pretrial facility.
