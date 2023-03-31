Wildflowers may be slow to bloom this year in California as the Golden State recovers from a series of historic storms.
The Bureau of Land Management advises wildflower enthusiasts to plan ahead, assess the situation prior to visiting public lands.
According to the National Weather Service, some areas in central and southern California have received far more precipitation than normal.
The cooler temperatures and wet conditions have resulted in saturated soils and vegetation, resulting in delays of blooming wildflowers on BLM-managed public lands, including at top wildflower destinations like the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.
Carrizo Plain National Monument, a well-known and remote wildflower location on BLM-managed public lands, is currently covered in grasses with only sparse blooms due to ongoing wet conditions. The wet terrain also comes with hazardous travel conditions and many impassable roads after storms. For your safety and to enjoy your visit, please check road conditions prior to traveling to the Monument or other destinations.
“The wildflowers are only just starting to bloom on the Carrizo, but more are sprouting every day,” said Monument Manager Johna Hurlthis week. “There are some small patches of goldfields and baby blue eyes on the northern end of the monument. The Temblor Mountains have some hillside daisies in bloom. We hope to have greater blooms by early April. Take notice of road conditions and continue to check our website for updates on the bloom status.”
Know Before You Go: The Carrizo Plain National Monument offers visitors a rare opportunity to be alone with nature, but you need to be prepared as services such as water, food or fuel are not available. Most monument roads are dirt and impassible in wet weather, with some wet for weeks after a rain. Vehicles must be street legal and stay on designated roads. Recreationists are encouraged to ensure their vehicle is in good working order, as roadside assistance is extremely limited and cell phone coverage is spotty.
Recreate Responsibly: Outdoor enthusiasts are reminded that camping and parking are limited and are first-come, first-serve at BLM day-use areas. Parking lots are often full by 7 a.m. on weekends and parking in “no parking” areas, on private land or blocking the roadway is prohibited. The public is encouraged to have an alternate recreation area in mind if parking is full at their preferred location.
For more information on the Carrizo Plain National Monument please call the recorded information line at 805-475-2131 or visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/carrizo-plain-national-monument. For wildflower information, please follow BLM California on Twitter, Facebook and Flickr @BLMCA and @BLMCalifornia.
