Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be open again Tuesday and Taft’s will be open on Wednesday as a July heat wave continues.
Maricopa’s cooling center will be closed Wednesday, according to the Kern County website.
The cooling enters are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on days when the predicted high is 105 or higher. The Taft cooling center is located in the community center at 500 Cascade Place. Maricopa’s cooling center is located in Gusher Hall, 271 California St.
The weekend’s extreme heat, with highs approaching 110, is backing off a few degrees for the net couple of days with highs in Taft dropping to 105 Tuesday, 104 Wednesday and 103 on Thursday.
But another hot weekend is in store with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the 107-108 range.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
