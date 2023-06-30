Taft’s cooling center will be open on Friday and through the weekend as the first heat wave of the summer hits the area.
High temperatures are expected to peak at about 108 this weekend before moderating slightly early next week. Triple-digit highs are expected through Tuesday at least.
The cooling center, located in the activity building at the West Side Recreation and Park District Community Center at 500 Cascade Place, will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Maricopa’s cooling center, located in Gusher Hall on California Street, is not scheduled to be open on Friday but will be open Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.