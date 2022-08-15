Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be open on Tuesday as a late-summer heatwave is expected to push temperatures to as high as 105 for several days this week.
The National weather Service has issued am excessive heat watch for the southern San Joaquin Valley that runs from 1 p.m. on Tuesday through 8 p.m. Friday.
Local cooling centers are located at the West Side Recreation and Parks District in Taft and at Gusher Hall in Maricopa.
They will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The weather service said highs of 100 degrees or high can be expected through Saturday. The heatwave will peak Tuesday and Wednesday with highs of 105 followed by highs near 103 Thursday and Friday then 102 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday.
The NWS is urging caution in the heat this week.
Here is their advice:
Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
