Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be open on Friday and probably on the weekend as more very hot weather lies in store.
Highs on Friday are expected to be near 106, rising to around 107 for the weekend and the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the area on Friday and Sunday and an excessive heat warning for Saturday.
The cooling centers open when afternoon highs are expected to be 105 or higher and are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
