The Kern County Coroner has identified the man killed in a head-on collision on Highway 119 on May 31.
Simon Fraire Lamas, 56, died at the scene of the crash.
The California Highway Patrol said Lamas was westbound on the highway just east of Coles Levee Road, about 5:25 a.m. when an eastbound pickup veered to the left and struck another pickup before colliding with Lamas’ truck.
He died at the scene. The other drivers, including a Taft man, were both injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.