The victims of a head-on collision on Highway 33 on March 12 have been identified as Salinas men by the Kern County Coroner,
Jose Wuilver Rodas Cruz, 22, and Jose Mario Gomez Mendoza, 53, died in the crash near Lerdo Road.
Cruz was the driver and Mendoza was a passenger, the coroner's office said.
The California Highway Patrol said the men were in a 2009 Honda traveling north on the highway when the driver lost control and swerved into the southbound lanes and collided with a 2003 Toyota driven by Adam Alvarez, 36, of Corona.
Alvarez suffered moderate injuries in the accident.
