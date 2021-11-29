The Maricopa man killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in east Bakersfield early Friday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner as Alfonso Abarca Gaspar, 58.
Gaspar was driving a Toyota south on Highway 184 just south of Highway 58 when a Jeep driven by a Lamont woman crossed over the center line and collided head-on, the California Highway Patrol said.
That driver identified by the CHP as Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, survived the crash but her two passengers were also killed.
One of them has been identified as Denise Melinda Rivera, 31, of Bakersfield.
Luqueleyson was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries and arrested for DUI, the CHP said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.