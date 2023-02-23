The Kern County Coroner has identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run accident in Taft in January.
Luis Humberto Rosales, 53, died at the scene on Jan. 27 when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Highway 119 at East Kern Street.
Taft Police said he was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane of the highway
The suspect vehicle fled the scene southbound. It was described as a dark colored, possibly black sedan and may have significant front end damage.
