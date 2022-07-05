The victim of a hit-and-run crash on Highway 119 in Old River on June 25 has been identified as a Bakersfield man.
The Kern County Coroner identified him as Jesse Sanchez, 27.
Sanchez was found dead on the the highway just east of Old River Road about 3:45 a.m., the corner said.
The California Highway Patrol located a suspect vehicle a short distance away after the accident was discovered but no arrests have been announced.
