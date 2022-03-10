The Kern County Coroner identified the man who died in a traffic accident in Ford City Monday night as Robert Lee Workman, 48.
Workman was driving a car southbound on North Lincoln near Cedar Street when it collided with a northbound car driven by another Taft man.
The driver of the second vehicle was injured but has been released from the hospital.
The crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
