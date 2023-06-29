The city’s 1-cent sales tax is providing one-quarter of the city’s revenue for the coming fiscal year
Measure A was passed by voters in November of 2021 and went into effect on April 1. 2022
In its first full year, the tax brought in $1.6 million, slightly above the estimates of $1.5 million.
Measure A will be used to pay for police and fire services, which make up half of the city’s $8.267 million budget adopted by the city council on June 20.
Sales taxes (20 percent) and a transfer of funds from reserves (15 percent) are the two other largest revenue sources.
Property taxes account for just 9 percent of the budget.
Law enforcement services account for 40 percent of the budget and fire services will account for 10 percent, according to the budget presented by Finance Director Teresa Binkley.
The contract with Kern County for fire services is going to continue to rise significantly over the next three to four years, City Councilman Josh Bryant pointed out.
The budget includes several capitol purchases, including a police patrol vehicle, servers, radio repeater and building improvements for the police department; a new dump truck for public works; replacing older computers in the finance department; new copy machines for the planning department; and annual street repair and striping.
Binkley said the city is facing several challenges, saying continued state regulations limiting oil production.
