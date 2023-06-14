The Taft City Council voted unanimously to place a lien on what is now a vacant lot Center Street to recover the costs the city says it incurred for emergency work after a building burned there in February.
The vote came despite an email request from the property owner to reduce or even waive the costs, which he called excessive.
The lien stems from the cleanup after fire on Feb.8 destroyed a long-closed business.
Public works crews worked on the night of the fire and for several days to remove the rubble left by the fire, then placed temporary fences at the site.
The owner, Neil Cortez, was billed for $13,654.47 and was notified by certified mail and posting on the property, according to a city staff report.
He was also notified of the meeting.’
Cortez didn’t attend, but he sent an email that was read into the public record of the hearing.
He said he burned building and the one next to it at 401 Center 20 years ago and took out loans to invest to keep the buildings in shape to lease out to businesses.
At some point he said, one tenant “got in bad terms with city code enforcement and the building was red tagged,” Cortez wrote, and that’s when the troubles began.
“Shortly after the insurance cancelled their policies. I honored red tag’s keep-out restrictions, unfortunately, squatters, vandals, arson did not. Arsons did their deed, insurance did not cover a dime, & I’m still paying mortgage and taxes,” he wrote.
The buildings have sat vacant for several years. The two-story building at 401 Center caught fire in late January but damage was minor. One Feb. 8, the building next to it caught fire and was destroyed.
City Manager Craig Jones confirmed that public works crew went to work the night of the fire and worked several days. The city had all the debris hauled off, renting several roll-off dumpsters.
Jones said the money discussed at the council meeting was not the full cost of the cleanup.
Cortez called the coats excessive.
“I’m asking the city to forego some, most or all of the clean up cost. I’m glad city acted fast to clear burned rubbish. It would been much more cost effective had I commissioned the clean up. Much of the costs charged to the job are city workers time.”
The council disagreed.
“It’s not unreasonable and there will be no concessions made,” Mayor Dave Noerr said.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.