Sidewalks on Tenth Street and Fourth Street are going to get repaired and rehabilitated in projects funded through SB 1, a 2017 law using gas tax funds to fund transpiration projects, and funding administered through Kern COG.
The Taft City Council approved a bid for two projects Tuesday evening.
The $364,000 project will cover the cost of reconstruct existing sidewalks and curb ramps at
various locations on both sides of Tenth Street between Pilgrim and Kern Street, according to a city.
This is a priority project for the current fiscal year, according to the city staff report, and the reconstruction of existing sidewalks plus new curb ramps on the west side of Fourth Street from the city limits just south of Front Street to Supply Row.
While they are two separate projects, city staff said they were bid together to save money.
R.C. Becker and Son was awarded the bid as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.
More work is being planned in the future, including another phase on Fourth.
.In other business at Tuesday's meeting, the council:
• Approved the restoration of two pubic works positions that had been deleted due to funding. City staff said the maintenance lead and maintenance worker/ equipment operator position had been cut after the city lost revenue when the modified community correctional facility was closed. With the passage of Measure A, a one-cent sales tax increase that went into effect on April 1, the city now has funding to pay for the positions.
• Awarded Fourth of July fireworks stands to Taft Motorcycle Club, the Taft Sportsmen’s Club and the West Side Recreation and Park District. The city customarily awards four stands to nonprofit groups and selects the four winners by lottery but there were only three groups applying this year.
