The Taft City Council is going to vote on a proposal to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of arsonists.
The measure is in response to a recent series of suspicious fires in the downtown area and was placed on the agenda for the May 4 meeting at the request of Councilman Josh Bryant.
The reward will be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people committing “arson, property crimes, or any other felonies that jeopardize public safety and endanger lives…,” according to a city staff report, but arson in particular.
“This item is to address his request and the recent property crimes in the city, with a focus on the
recent arson fires that have endangered people’s lives and caused significant property damage,” the report said. “Staff has been in communication with the Kern County Fire Department and the Taft Police and although they follow up on every lead, they shared that they need the public’s help, and they support this policy.”
Since late January a series of suspicious fires have been reported in the downtown area.
The first was on Jan. 28 when a small fire damaged the second floor of a vacant building at Fourth and Center.
Ten days later a much more destructive fire broke out next door to that building and destroyed a vacant single-story building and threatened several others.
The more recent fire was on April 14 when fire broke out at the Driller Apartments on the 200 block of Fourth Street. That fire caused minor damage but forced the evacuations of residents for several hours.
