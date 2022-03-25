Kern County Public Works hosts monthly household hazardous waste (HHW) collection events throughout the Countyand will be holding one in the Taft area in April.
The Taft event will be hold on Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Taft Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 13351 Elk Hills Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. HHW collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste is not accepted.
When traveling with HHW to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe transportation procedures. Please follow these safety guidelines:
•Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container
.•Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
•Do not mix materials.
•Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
What is Household Hazardous Waste?
Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment. These products include: household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, batteries (home & auto), fluorescent bulbs, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products & fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to you, your family, and the environment.
