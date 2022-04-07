Covid-19 levels in the Taft area have dropped by 90 percent to the lowest levels since 2020.
The last figures from the Kern County Health Department show only 78 active cases in the 93268 area code a significant drip since the peak from the omicron variant in January and February when there were nearly 800 active cases here.Similar drops are being reported in other Westside communities and in the entire county.
Still, the pandemic has taken its toll.
The health department reported Tuesday that 2,304 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic spread to Kern County in March 2020.
The county as a whole has only 140 new cases reported on Tuesday and has just 4,238 cases.
The health department said the case rate has dropped by 71 percent from the previous week.
Taft now has 4,264 total cases but 4,1086 are either fully recovered or presumed recovered.
That's a drop of about 90 percent from Feb. 15 when 797 active cases were reported.
Maricopa has just six active cases, the Fellow-Derby Acres area has only one and just one case is reported in the McKittrick area.
The health department, which had been updating Covid-19 figures every week day, will now start updating only on Tuesday and Friday.
