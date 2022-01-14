The Kern County Health Department is urging people with with mild COVID-19 or seeking COVID testing not to call 911 or go to emergency rooms.
"Our healthcare and emergency response systems continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kern continues to experience high volumes of 911 calls and emergency room visits that are taxing our entire emergency response system," health department spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in a news release Friday afternoon. "Kern continues to see an influx of people seeking treatment in our emergency rooms and calling 911 for ailments that could be treated faster by seeking urgent care or scheduling an appointment with your primary care physician,Please do not call 911 or visit the ER for minor COVID complaints or to get COVID testing. We understand dealing with COVID can be difficult, but we want to ensure our first responders assist emergencies.
Corson said the county continues to see an influx of people seeking treatment in our emergency rooms and calling 911 for ailments that could be treated faster by seeking urgent care or scheduling an appointment with your primary care physician.
