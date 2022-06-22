The number of Covid-19 infections in Taft and Kern County are starting to edge up after a long decline.
The Kern County Health Department reported 114 active infections in the Taft area Tuesday, an increase of eight from Friday and up from 82 on June 3.
Its still a far cry from the more the almost 700 active cases Taft had in the fall of 2021.
Taft now has a total of 4,355 cases since the pandemic began more than two years ago, but 4,241 are considered recovered.
The county as a whole added 1,227 new cases since Friday and one additional death, raising the county death toll to 2,457, according to health department figures.
