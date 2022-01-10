COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout the county and in the Taft area, according to the latest figures from the Kern County Health Department.
More than 5,000 new cases were reported in the county and Taft added 51 new cases.
Five new deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend, increasing the toll in the county to 1,931.
The number of active cases in the 93268 zip code increased by 40 over the weekend when recoveries are subtracted, giving Taft 206 active cases, a significant increase over 136 active cases a week ago.
Taft now has 3,138 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Case counts remained about the same in other Westside communities.
According to statistics released on Monday by the health department, Maricopa has 11 active cases, the Fellows-Derby Acres area has five and there are two in McKittrick.
Kern County as a whole added 5,229 new cases since Friday and has 15,809 active cases.
