As many as seven people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries after a multiple-vehicle accident on Highway 166 south of Maricopa Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
A trailer carrying strawberries overturned in the accident and traffic in both directions was halted for more than 10 hours.
Details on the accident are sketchy, but the crash was reported about 7:40 p.m. between Soda Lake Road and Klipstein Canyon Road and involved at least one tractor-trailer combination and two or three passenger vehicles.
The roadway was reopened Friday at 4:40 a.m., a CHP officer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.