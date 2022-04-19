Crime Victims United, the state's leading non-profit dedicated to protecting the rights of victims of crime, their families and safety of their communities, endorsed Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) for his campaign for reelection in Assembly District 32.
Fong, saying he undersands the devastation of crimes on victims and their families, has been a fierce advocate to protect their rights. Victims and their families deserve justice and must have a seat at the table.
“Because of flawed liberal policies from Sacramento, residents of the Central Valley have felt the effects of rising crime and diminished public safety in our communities," Fong said in response to the endorsement. "We must change the laws to bring back more accountability, protect victims, and prioritize public safety in our neighborhoods. Crime Victims United is a leading voice for public safety in our state, and I will continue to partner with them and our law enforcement to make our streets and neighborhoods safer."
Fong is a Bakersfield native who graduated from West High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and master’s from Princeton University. For nearly a decade, Assemblyman Fong served as the district director to House Majority Leader and Congressman Kevin McCarthy, managing public policy issues for the region, working to create jobs, making common sense reforms, and fighting to improve the quality of life for our neighbors and families.
Fong has been outspoken on public safety issues in the Assembly, leading efforts to reform Proposition 47, crack down on illegal street racing, and support law enforcement in the Central Valley.
Currently serving in his third term in the Assembly, Fong serves as Vice Chair of the Budget and Transportation Committees. He is running for re-election in District 32, encompassing the communities of Exeter, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, Maricopa, Taft, portions of Bakersfield and Visalia, Kaweah, Kernville, Lake Isabella, the Kern River Valley, Lemon Cove, Oildale, Oak Grove, and Three Rivers.
