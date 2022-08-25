The suspect accused of causing a drunk driving crash that killed two of his passengers Sunday night was arraigned in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Flurencio Estrada Martinez entered a not guilty plea to six felony counts, including gross vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving causing injury.

The bail for Martinez, 20, has been raised from $110,000 to $500,000, according to court and jail records.

Martinez is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 6 for a pretrial hearing.

Martinez is accused of driving drunk when his car with five passengers drove into the path of a semi truck traveling southbound on Highway 33 at Wood Street Sunday just after 9 p.m.

Two passengers, Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 46, from Tijuana, Mexico and Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35, of Bakersfield, died in the crash.

Two other passengers were injured.