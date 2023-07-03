A defendant accused of raping a minor agreed to a plea deal and entered a no contest plea to one felony count of unlawful intercourse.
A forcible rape charge and other counts were dismissed in the deal.
Alan Heriberto Lizarragacastillo, 19, will be sentenced on July 25. He has been held in jail since his arrest early on April 15.
According to Taft Police, he was arrested by officers investigating a sexual assault of a minor that same date.
He remains in bail on a total of $225,000 for the unlawful intercourse charge and several other charges. `
He pled no contest to possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of ammunition by person prohibited from owning a firearm and probation violations.
