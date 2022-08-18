The defendant in an assault and illegal firearms case has taken a plea deal.
Joe Brian Barraza, 35, pleaded no contest to one count of assault with a firearm on a person and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, both felonies at a pretrial hearing on Thursday.
Ten other counts, including six additional counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, were dismissed.
Barraza is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Barraza was arrested in Dustin Acres on May 10.
The Kern County Sheriff said Barraza was arrested in June when deputies served a warrant at a residence on Tank Farm Road.
Barraza was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, the Sheriff said, and and was first charged with assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, illegal discharge of a firearm, and domestic violence. Barraza was also found to be in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest.
More guns and illegal drugs were found during a search of the house, the Sheriff said.
Barraza has been held without bail.
