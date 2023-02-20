A plea deal will spare a man from facing trial on attempted murder charges stemming from a stabbing in Taft in July 2022.
Jose Ernestolopez entered a no contest plea to assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the incident on the 300 block of South Eighth Street on July 2.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16.
Charges of attempted murder, battery with serious bodily injury and criminal threats were dismissed as part of the deal, according to Kern County Superior Court records.
Police were called to the stabbing scene just after midnight on July 2 and found an adult male with major injuries from stab wounds.
He was flown to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment.
Ernestolopez was arrested by Taft Police several days later.
