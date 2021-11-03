The Bakersfield man charged with stabbing one man to death and critically injuring another in Tupman last year has pleaded no contest to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Kern County Superior Court records.
Alan Oaks, 44, is still in custody awaiting his sentencing on Nov. 16.
His bail remains at $1.5 million, according to Kern County Sheriff's jail website.
Oaks entered no contest pleas to the manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapons charges at a readiness hearing on Oct. 15, court records show.
Eight other counts, including first degree murder and attempted murder, were dismissed.
Oaks was arrested in connection with the Aug. 21 homicide of Danny Barham, 55, on Moose Street and the stabbing of a second man who has not been publicly identified.
The stabbing occurred at mid afternoon and he was arrested by deputies several hours later in Bakersfield.
