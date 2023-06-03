The Taft man arrested in connection with a residential burglary has pleaded no contest to burglary.
Daniel Michael Smith was arrested on May 18, a short time after Taft Police responded to a burglary alarm in the 200 block of East Calvin Street.
Officers arrested Smith on Second Street Rails to Trails. He matched a description of the suspect.
Smith was originally charged with burglary and possession of stolen property. The second charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.
Smith is being held without bail. His sentencing is scheduled for June 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.