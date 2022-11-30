A Taft man will be sentenced on Dec. 12 for an accidental shooting that seriously injured a teenage girl last summer.

Oscar Cervantes pleaded no contest to carrying a loaded firearm without registration in a plea deal accepted by the court at a pretrial hearing on Nov. 14.

Charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, recklessly discharging a firearm and possession of a large-caliber magazine were dismissed, according to Kern County Superior Court records.

Cervantes was arrested after a July 27 shooting on the 100 block of Lucard.

Taft Police said Cervantes was handling the weapon when it accidentally fired, striking the victim in the shoulder.