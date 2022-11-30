A Taft man will be sentenced on Dec. 12 for an accidental shooting that seriously injured a teenage girl last summer.
Oscar Cervantes pleaded no contest to carrying a loaded firearm without registration in a plea deal accepted by the court at a pretrial hearing on Nov. 14.
Charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, recklessly discharging a firearm and possession of a large-caliber magazine were dismissed, according to Kern County Superior Court records.
Cervantes was arrested after a July 27 shooting on the 100 block of Lucard.
Taft Police said Cervantes was handling the weapon when it accidentally fired, striking the victim in the shoulder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.