The two men arrested in connection with a downtown burglary in September have pleaded no contest to one felony count at pretrial hearings last week.
Robert Xavier Gonzalez, 26, and Joel Antonio Pallarez, 21, remain in custody pending their sentencing on Oct. 28.
Both men were arrested by Taft Police when officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Center Street just before 4 a.m.
The suspects fled on foot, police said.
Officers found Pallarez on the 100 block of North Street a short time later, but Gonzalez got away.
Officers were able to identify him and he was arrested later that morning in South Taft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.