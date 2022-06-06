Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman announced the recent mailing of delinquency dotices to property owners who have not paid their property taxes. Mr. Kaufman advises property owners to pay their delinquent taxes on or before June 30, in order to avoid incurring additional penalties. If the delinquent date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the hour of delinquency is 5 p.m. on the next business day. If property taxes are not paid by June 30, 2022, the parcel will be placed in a “tax-defaulted” status and will be subject to public auction after five (5) years of delinquency.
Several methods of payment are available:
• Via mail to: KCTTC 1115 Truxtun Avenue - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301-4640
•In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301.
•Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us
Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for payments made over the Internet. A credit and debit card service fee will be assessed based on the amount of taxes paid. Electronic Checks can also be used for on-line payments with zero fees. Please access our website for additional information.
If property owners feel they have received a delinquent notice in error, they are asked to contact the Treasurer-Tax Collector at (661) 868-3490 or by emailing TTC@KernCounty.com.
