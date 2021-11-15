Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Bakersfield man on drug trafficking and weapons charges in Buttonwillow Friday night.
According to a KCSO news release, at approximately 11:40 p.m., a deputy from the Buttonwillow substation conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle on Highway 58 near Wasco Way for a registration violation.
The driver, identified as Brandon Steffan of Bakersfield, was on active probation and driving without a valid driver license, according to the KCSO.
The news release said drug paraphernalia was in plain sight in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Steffan was placed under arrest and searched. During the search, according to the KCSO, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was discovered in Steffan’s possession.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the deputy finding a loaded handgun magazine as well as burglary tools, including multiple power tools, bolt cutters and two sawzalls, a handheld sawing tol,, the KCSO said. Steffan also had two active felony and two active misdemeanor arrest warrants.
He was was booked into the Kern County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, ex-felon in possession of ammunition, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, expired registration, and active arrest warrants.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (2021-00146782) is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.
