The Kern County Sheriff is investigating a carjacking that occurred in South Taft early Wednesday.
The KCSO said deputies were dispatched to the area of Pico Street and Rose Avenue at 1:53 a.m. for a victim of a carjacking.
When deputies arrived, the victim, a 22-year-old male, told them he was sitting in his parked car on Pico Street when an unknown male suspect approached him.
The suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet and vehicle, the KCSO said. The victim exited his vehicle and gave his wallet to the suspect.
The suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured. The suspect was not located or identified by late afternoon, according to the KCSO.
