Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking a suspect in an assault and robbery in South Taft late Sunday afternoon.
The KCSO said deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Crystal about 5:30 p.m. and found the suspect attacked the victim and stole money.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5-11 tall, thin build, with blonde hair just above the shoulders. The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness Hotline at (661)322-4040.
