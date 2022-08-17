For more than two decades, Kern County 4th through 12th graders in need of a little extra help with their math homework have tuned in to “Do the Math,” a standards-based mathematics TV show and free tutoring program produced by KCSOS’s Kern Education Television Network (KETN)
The 21st season will begin on Sept. 13 when host and executive producer Michael Cushine and several math tutors take problems from callers and solve them live on air.
“There are plenty of apps that students can utilize on their smart phone to help them come up with the correct answer to a math problem, but these apps do not always allow them to recognize how to solve the problem,” Cushine said. “Our goal is to ensure students not only get the right answer but understand how the problem is solved. Mastery of the concept will better prepare them for a future quiz or test.”
While mathematic is the core of “Do the Math” programming, the show has evolved into all things STEAM, with an emphasis on how science, technology, engineering, arts, and of course, math is applied within real-world situations and careers. A segment called “Math in the Real World” airs every Wednesday and features on-location segments at local businesses, organizations and other community locations where industry professionals demonstrate practical applications of STEAM concepts in their everyday jobs.
“The idea is to get young people to understand that what they are learning in school will serve them well when they get into a career,” Cushine said. “It isn’t just about crunching numbers any longer. It’s about problem solving.”
This season, “Do the Math” will begin a half hour later than in years past to account for a new state law that adjusts school schedules for middle school and high school students. The live TV show will now air from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday during the school year. Special segments, guests and contests supplement the math instruction. Free, phone-in tutoring is available to students from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by calling (661) 636-4357 or toll free at (866) 636-6284. “Do the Math” can be seen in Bakersfield on Spectrum Cable Ch. 15, in California City, Boron and Mojave on Ch. 19, and in Rosamond on Ch. 180. For more information, visit www.dothemathonline.net. You can also follow “Do the Math” on social media: Facebook: @dothemathbakersfield and Twitter: @dothemathbako.
