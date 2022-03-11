"Facing economic ruin, a small California oil town pins their hopes for a better future on the upcoming presidential election, and local oil legend Les Clark refuses to watch his town go down without a fight.
-- description of 'Black Gold' on filmmaker Sydney Bowie Linden's website
Longtime oil industry advocate Les Clark Jr. is the subject of a documentary short film that was shown to Clark and about 30 friends and family.
The film, Black Gold, was done by documentary filmmaker Sydney Bowie Linden, has already been shown at film festivals and is scheduled for more.
It was an award nominee at the Big Sky Festival in Montana and is being shown on the New Yorker Documentary Channel.
Linden showed the movie at the Rec Monday evening.
It reflects the changes Taft is undergoing and the isolation as the oil industry faces increasing regulations as well as the hopes that President Donald Trump would be reelected in the 2020 election and preserve the industry.
The film was shot in 2019 and 2020.
Linden said she first thought of making a documentary only about the town, but that changed after she met Clark and his family.
"The Clarks were so welcoming to me,"she said.
But, like a lot of Taftians, Les and his family were a bit defensive, too.
"He definitely voiced a lot of concern,' Linden said. I felt a lot of people felt (outsiders) didn't get their story right and he reflected a lot of that.
"I was really nervous," she continued.
But Les helped.
"I felt he really trusted me as a filmmaker," she said, and that helped her as she tried to make a film that connected with people on an emotional level.
"I wanted to make something that was really intimate and heartfelt," she said, and said it has been positively received.
"I think people are really touched by the film and the Clark family," she said. "I think they are a really hard family not to love."
Originally from Ojai with a degree from UCLA and now an MFA from Stanford, Linden said she first found out about Taft from a Los Angeles Times article about the struggling oil industry and how the community is affected.
"I just became really fascinated about it as a place in a moment of transition. I would describe it as a small oil town in California that feels politically isolated."
Clark liked the film, and the experience of working with Linden.
He said it told the story of Taft.
"I thought it was pretty well done," he said. "I enjoyed it a lot. I had a lot of fun working with Sydney."
