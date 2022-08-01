Taft's third Dollar General store is going to be built on the east side of town.
City official said earlier this year the company was looking for a location to build a third store in Taft but was still looking for a suitable site.
Last week, City Planner Mark Staples said Dollar General has submitted plans for the new store on Gardner Field Road near the entrance to the former Kmart shopping center.
The Taft Planning Commission will be voting on the plan at a September meeting.
The new location is on the north side of Gardner Field near Enterprise Way, the street that runs on the east side of the shopping center.
Kmart closed its Taft store in the spring of 2018. A new grocery store, Apple Market, is currently being built inside part of the 80,000 square foot Kmart site.
Dollar General has two locations in Taft.
The first was built on the west side of the Sunset Rails at Tenth and Supply Row and the second was built later at Harrison and Elm in Ford City.
