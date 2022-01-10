A man was arrested on drunk driving and hit-and run charges after he allegedly rear-ended a car stopped at a four-way stop sign Sunday evening then fled the scene.
The occupants of the car that was struck both were taken to a Bakersfield hospital after complaining of pain, Taft Police said.
The accident occurred at about 6:50 p.m. at Tenth and San Emidio.
Sg.t Corey Beilby said a 2022 Toyota CamCamry was southbound on Tenth and stopped at San Emidio when a 2004 Ford Mustang struck it from behind.
The two men inside the car, a 19-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger, were both transported by ambulance.
The suspect, identified as Eliseo Reyes, 44, was arrested by officers after a witness followed his car to the 100 block of Taylor Street and called officers, directing them to where it was parked.
Reyes was charged with driving under the influence, hit-and-run and driving without a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.