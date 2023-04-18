A Los Angeles man died from injures he suffered in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 33 north of McKittrick Monday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol said the 54-year-old driver was driving a Toyota SUV on the highway south of Cymric Road just before 3 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve.
The SUV left the roadway and went down an embankment, overturning several times, the CHP said.
The man was not wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said.
The victim’s name was not released.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident.
The investigation is continuing and any witnesses are asked to call officer L. Meeks at the Buttonwillow CHP office at 661-764-5580.
