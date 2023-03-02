Both drivers suffered minor injuries in a fiery collision north of Taft Thursday morning.
A semi pulling a 40-foot box trailer and sedan collided on Highway 119 between Midway Road and Harrison Street about 6 a.m.
The car ended up on the east side of the road and caught fire.
The truck ended up on its side against an embankment on the west side of the road, blocking the northbound lanes.
Kern County firefighters said the drivers were the only people in the vehicles and both suffered minor injuries.
The roadway remains blocked between Midway Road and Harrison while the crash is investigated and the scene cleared.
