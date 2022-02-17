A Maricopa man arrested in connection with a drunk driving crash in in December that seriously injured a teen was ordered to stand trail on felony DUI and hit and run charges at a court hearing Monday.
The court ruled after a preliminary hearing there was sufficient cause to try Bernardino Agustin Nava on two counts of felony drunk driving, one count of felony hit and run resulting in injury and two infractions, failing to stop at a top sign and failing to provide proof of insurance.
Nava has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Nava was arrested by Taft Police on Dec. 12 following the collision that officers said was caused when Nava, driving south on Sixth Street, ran the stop sign at Kern and T-boned a car driven by a 17-year-old male.
Nava tried to flee, according to police, was was caught and held by bystanders until police arrived.
He was later booked into jail in Bakersfield and released on bail.
He failed to show at a scheduled court appearance and a warrant was issued.
he was arrested by Taft Police on a warrant on Jan.. 30/
Nava is being he;ld on $140,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Bakersfield on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.